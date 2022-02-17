New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anirban Ganguly hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government and said that West Bengal is the only state in the country where the Governor's letter to the Chief Minister is not answered and he is blocked on social media.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Tuesday, Ganguly said, "Bengal is the only state where the Governor's letter is not answered and he is blocked on social media."

The BJP leader alleged that the leaders of Trinamool Congress including the "ruling family" are involved in "multi-crore" scams.

"If you initiate a probe in Bengal, scams worth crores will be unearthed. All the leaders of TMC are involved in this. The ruling family of the party is also indulged in scams. The bureaucrats are also involved," he alleged.

Reacting to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's reaction on the leaders leaving the party, Ganguly said that his statement is an indication that Congress is no more a party and the G-23 leaders are being neglected.

Azad had termed the exclusion of leaders a "grave concern" for the party.

"This is an indication that Congress is no more a party. The leaders who were the members of G-23 are being neglected. They are leaving the party. Only a family is running the party, they do not want to see the reality," the BJP leader said while targeting the Gandhi family.

Notably, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday resigned from Congress after a long association of 46 years with the party. (ANI)

