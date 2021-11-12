Bagdogra (WB), Nov 12: A leopard was killed after being hit by a vehicle in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, forest officials said on Friday.

Morning walkers found the leopard dead on the main road at Muniban-Taipur near Bagdogra, they said. Uttar Pradesh: 7 Booked as Leopard Dies after Getting Trapped in Noose Wire in Mathura

The carcass was sent to the Bagdogra Forest Range Office for post-mortem, they added.

The vehicle that hit the leopard is yet to be identified, forest officials said.

