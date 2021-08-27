Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,46,237 on Friday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,410, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 112, followed by North 24 Parganas at 88.

Two COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Murshidabad and one each in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts.

The discharge rate in the state was recorded at 98.22 per cent with 719 more people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 9,143 active cases, while 15,18,684 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested stood at 1.62 per cent, it said.

As many as 1,68,58,265 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 43,448 on Friday.

A total of 3,80,58,400 people have been inoculated so far, including 4,38,782 on Friday.

