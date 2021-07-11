Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 15,12,129 on Sunday as 924 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 17,916, a health department bulletin said.

The discharge rate in the state rose to 97.83 per cent with 1,314 more people recovering from the disease since Saturday, it said.

West Bengal now has 14,901 active cases, while 14,79,312 people have so far been cured of the disease.

Four fresh fatalities were reported from Nadia district, two each from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Darjeeling while one person each succumbed to the infection in Hooghly, Howrah and Jalpaiguri, it said.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases at 94, followed by Purba Medinipur at 87, Kolkata at 82 and Darjeeling at 80, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 1,47,69,734 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin said.

