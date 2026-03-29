Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Telangana Government has decided to undertake the Metro Rail expansion project by taking into consideration the broader interests of the people and the demand from the various sections of the society in the state, the release said.

On Saturday, the government conducted a thorough review of the hurdles and challenges posed to take up the Metro Rail expansion.

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The existing Metro Phase I network spans a total of 69 km. The state government submitted proposals for the expansion of Phase II(A) (covering 76.4 kilometres) and Phase II(B) (covering 86.1 kilometres) to the Union Government. The state government presented the current status of the situation for the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro.

While Phase I metro rail is currently under private management, the government has taken into consideration the technical, legal, and operational challenges involved in undertaking Phase II through a joint venture by the state and central governments.

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To address the issues raised by the Central Government, the House hereby approves the State Government's decision, to be executed through the HMRL, to take over the Metro Phase I network from the L&T company.

Therefore, the respected House endorses the decisions taken by the State Government regarding the process of taking over Metro Phase I and extends its full support to this initiative.

Further, this House urged the State Government to make vigorous efforts to secure the Central Government's approval for the Metro Rail Phase II expeditiously.

Earlier, the Telangana State Cabinet had approved a series of wide-ranging legislative and policy measures that reflect a calibrated push toward social regulation, welfare expansion, and institutional accountability.

The decisions, spanning issues from hate speech to gig economy protections and public infrastructure, indicate an effort to respond to emerging social and economic challenges while reinforcing governance frameworks.

At the core of the Cabinet's decisions is the approval of the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to address the growing concern over divisive content and speeches that disrupt communal harmony.

By targeting hate-driven posts and provocative rhetoric that could trigger violence or unrest, the bill attempts to create a legal deterrent against social polarisation, particularly in an era dominated by rapid digital communication. (ANI)

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