Kolkata, Oct 26 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported the highest single-day discharge of 3,889 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,10,086, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,53,822 after 4,121 people tested positive for the disease, while 59 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,546, it said.

The number of active cases is now 37,190.

In the last 24 hours, 42,231 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin added.

