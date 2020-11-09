Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,396 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,67,850, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,350 after 56 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,907 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,09,221.

The number of active cases now is 34,021.

In the last 24 hours, 44,346 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

