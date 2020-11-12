Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,453 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,81,149, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate is now 90.57 per cent.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

The death toll rose to 7,506 after 54 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,856 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,20,840.

Also Read | BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Inaugurates First-of-its-kind Giant Air Purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market.

The number of active cases currently is 32,185. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)