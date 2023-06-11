Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): To check the violence during the filing of nominations for next month's panchayat polls in West Bengal, the State Election Commthe videography of the procedure ahead of the West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.ission (SEC) has ordered the videography of the procedure.

The West Bengal panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8. The counting of votes will be done on July 11.

According to the SEC, the order has been issued for the free and fair proceedings of the nomination filing procedure.

The State Election Commission has called an all-party meeting on June 13 to discuss the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, informed the state elections commission.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Saturday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was creating an atmosphere of fear in West Bengal in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

The Congress leader said that their apprehension of the panchayat polls not being conducted peacefully in the state was coming true.

"Our apprehension is proving true. The ruling party in Bengal is doing hooliganism and is using the administration to create an environment of fear. The opposition is being intimidated in a planned manner. They (TMC) do not want the Murshidabad elections to be held peacefully," said Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

This comes after a congress worker was killed during the campaign. Talking about the assassination of a party worker, Fulchand Shaikh, Chowdhury alleged that "jungle rule" prevails in the state, under which the thugs and miscreants of the ruling party are preying upon the opposition workers like they are some "monsters of the deep".

Earlier on June 8, Rajiva Sinha, the state election commissioner, informed further that the "The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect.

"The state poll panel chief added that candidates can file their nominations starting Friday till June 15.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal will witness a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress as it will be seen as a litmus test ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

