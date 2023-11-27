Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar held a protest in Kolkata accusing Mamata led TMC governmnet of crushing the democracy in the state and depriving the people from central governmnet schemes.

The BJP held protest days ahead of the party's mega rally on Wednesday.

"Despite so many warnings, so many people have come near Mamata Banerjee's residence. This shows that people are not scared of Trinamool Congress goons and are bent on uprooting them. We will put a stop to this," Majumdar said, speaking to ANI while participating in the protest march.

Speaking about the reason for the protest march, Majumdar said, "There is no democracy over here. On top of that, poor people in Bengal are being deprived of central government schemes. We are protesting against that."

Hitting out at Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen over his remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sortie in Tejas aircraft, the state BJP chief said, "Trinamool Congress people have turned politics into garbage. It stinks whenever they open their mouth. Trinamool Congress is not a party but a dustbin in which the most rotten people in society are members."

Regarding Firhad Hakim's comment on the BJP having no organisational strength but using the central agencies as its organisation, Majumdar said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be putting every "thief" behind bars and Hakim's name will also come up in its probe.

"We do not need an organisation in which someone from Chetla Agrani gets the top job in the Calcutta Corporation. His name will also come up during the enquiry. CBI will be put every thief behind bars," Majumdar said hitting out at the Kolkata Mayor.

"We will show the worth of our organisation at places where there is no mini-Pakistan. There are places in Bengal where even Firhad Hakim cannot get in," he added. (ANI)

