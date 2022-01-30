Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Saturday welcomed CBI's decision to reward the informant, while keeping their identity secret, for providing information on nine more absconding accused in connection with the murder case of a BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in cases related to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"I believe that the people of West Bengal will come forward to give information to CBI related to the incident (post-poll violence) after CBI promised anonymity and reward to informers," said Ganguly.

"As per rule state police needs to assist CBI in investigation across country, they are not doing it here. Since the police are not helping CBI, I believe the people of West Bengal will," she said.

Rajya Sabha members also slammed the state government for denying incidents of violence in the state.

"State Government is not ready to accept that these (post-poll violence) incidents have taken place, this proves that they know it has been done by their own people. They celebrate their victory by thrashing opposition party leaders, this shows their politics and fear," Ganguly said.

The CBI, which is investigating the post-poll violence in West Bengal, has announced Rs 50,000 reward each on nine more absconding accused in connection with the murder case of a BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar.

This comes after CBI's earlier announcement of Friday of similar reward and anonymity for information on five other accused in the same case.

CBI took over the investigation of post-election violence on the orders of the West Bengal High Court, informed CBI.

Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2. (ANI)

