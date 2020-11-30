Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) West Bengal reported 2,671 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 4,83,484, the state Health Department said.

Forty-eight more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 8,424, it said.

Also Read | Taj Mahal Visit Online Bookings: ASI Caps Pre-Booking of Tickets to Curb Black-Marketing; Check Details Here.

The state's COVID-19 discharge rate improved to 93.23 per cent as 2,730 fresh recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

So far, 4,50,762 people have been cured in the state.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 87-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl in Kendrapara District.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 15 of the latest deaths, while 12 people died in Kolkata, three in Howrah and two in South 24 Parganas, it said.

Thirty-nine of the latest deaths were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the Health Department said.

The highest of 736 new cases were reported from Kolkata. North 24 Parganas reported 674 new infections, followed by South 24 Parganas (164), Howrah (145) and Hooghly (96), it said.

There are 24,298 active cases in the state at present, it stated.

So far, West Bengal has tested over 58.72 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 38,178 since Sunday.

In Kolkata, three residential buildings in Ballygunge, Tollygunge and Garia were earmarked as new containment zones, as several fresh cases were detected there, as per data provided by the state government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)