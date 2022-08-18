Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 21,03,761 as 436 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the toll to 21,430 on Thursday, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.04 per cent as 436 new infections were detected out of 10,800 samples tested, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,470 active COVID-19 cases while 20,77,861 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 587 during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.77 per cent.

Bengal had reported 393 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

A total of 2,61,71,506 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, it added.

