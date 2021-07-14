Kolkata, Jul 14 (PTI) West Bengal reported 831 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 15,13,845, while the death toll mounted to 17,958 with 14 more fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state now has 12,984 active cases, and 14,82,903 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

The discharge rate improved to 97.96 per cent.

Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Nadia and two each from North 24 Parganas and Kolkata, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 96 new cases, while 78 were recorded in Kolkata, 83 in Purba Medinipur and 74 in Darjeeling.

Altogether, 1,49,17,501 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, including 55,571 since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile,3,13,960 people were inoculated in the state on Wednesday, a health department official said.

