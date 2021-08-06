Kolkata, Aug 6 (PTI) Nine people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the toll to 18,202, while 717 new cases pushed the tally to 15,32,379, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Of the 717 cases, 86 were recorded in North 24 Parganas followed by 71 in Kolkata and 54 in Darjeeling.

Both North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts accounted for two deaths each.

West Bengal currently has 10,642 active cases, 79 less than what it was the day before.

As many as 1,59,99,961 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 47,773 since Thursday.

The positivity rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

Altogether 787 people recuperated from the viral disease on Friday, which raised the total number of recoveries to 15,03,535.

The state has so far inoculated 3,12,76,341 people with COVID-19 vaccines, including 4,09,863 on Friday.

