Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,945 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,21,873, the health department said in a bulletin here.

The discharge rate currently is 88.02 per cent.

Also Read | 'Green Delhi' App Received 228 Complaints Since Its Launch Earlier in the Day; Stringent Action Needed on Behalf of Centre to Curb Pollution: Gopal Rai.

The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 6,725 with 61 more patients succumbing to the disease.

The bulletin said that the tally also rose to 3,65,692 after 3,989 people tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, Social Entrepreneur Anshu Gupta Interact With Students of Delhi Govt Schools Under Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum.

West Bengal has 37,094 active cases at present, it said.

Altogether 43,265 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)