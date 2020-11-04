Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,129 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,46,262, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll mounted to 7,068 after 55 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,987 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,89,576.

The number of active cases currently is 36,246.

In the last 24 hours, 45,213 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state.

