Kolkata, Apr 29 (PTI) The Bengal STF arrested a suspected member of a Bangladesh-based terror group from Howrah station on Saturday, barely a week after it took into custody an alleged AQIS member, an official said.

The 40-year-old terror suspect, a resident of Dinhata in Coochbehar, was apprehended in the busy railway station following a complaint lodged at Sashan police station in North 24 Parganas in August last year, the official of the special task force said.

He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he said.

"He has been involved with various militant organisations including the Al Qaeda. This man has been in-charge of expanding the tentacles of the terror outfit in the bordering areas of Bengal," the official said.

The STF is interrogating him to find out who else is involved in the terror activities, he said.

The STF had arrested a suspected member of the terror outfit Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) from Dadpur in Hooghly district of West Bengal last week.

