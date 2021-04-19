Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) West Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 8,426 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 38 people died of the infection in the state, as per the Health Department.

The fresh cases took the tally to over 6.68 lakh, it said.

So far, 10,606 people have died of the disease in the state, it added.

Twelve of the latest deaths happened in Kolkata, which reported record 2,211 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4,608 recoveries were registered across the state.

The recovery rate further slipped to 90.42 per cent as the number of active cases breached the 50,000-mark.

At present West Bengal has 53,418 active cases, which is also a grim record, as per the Health Department.

The state tested 42,118 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which is lesser than 46,074 samples tested on the previous day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)