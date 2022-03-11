Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru arrested a drug peddler on Friday.

The CCB recovered seven kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh from the drug dealer. Along with some other items, Rs 65,000 cash was also confiscated by the crime branch team from the arrested accused, said the CCB.

It further stated that the accused hails from Odisha. (ANI)

