Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Mumbai police recovered two bodies from Worli with one found hanging from a tree and the other one found near Worli sea face on Sunday morning, police said.

The police have registered cases under Accidental Death Report and they suspect it is a suicide.

The bodies have been sent to the Nair hospital for post mortem.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

