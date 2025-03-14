Devanahalli (Bengaluru) [India], March 14 (ANI): Two people were arrested for selling the banned drug ganja after officers and staff of Devanahalli Police Station received definite information from an informant on March 8 about them.

According to police, they both were selling drugs on a two-wheeler near Rani Cross, MR Layout, within the police station limits.

Based on this information, a case was registered under the NDPS Act at the station.

Following the registration, informers rushed to the spot, raided, and arrested two persons. From the two arrested individuals, 3 kg 200 grams of ganja, two mobile phones, one weighing machine, and one two-wheeler were seized.

During interrogation, the two arrested accused provided information about another accomplice who was supplying them with ganja to sell. Acting on this information, the accomplice was taken into custody on March 8 from a house in BTM Layout, New Gurappanapally. The arrested person was interrogated and confessed his involvement in the case, stating that he had procured the banned drug ganja from an unknown person at a low price.

On March 9, the three accused persons were produced before the Hon'ble Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast Division, V.J. Sujeeth, IPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Devanahalli Sub Division, Naveen Kumar, and Police Inspector of Devanahalli Police Station, Rakesh C, along with the officers and staff who successfully cracked the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, two people were caught selling prohibited drugs in a car at Jodi Road, Narayananagar, Doddakkallasandra, of the Konanakunte Police Station in Bengaluru.

The police rushed to the scene after getting information from the informant and took the two accused into custody after performing the raid. A case was registered against the two accused under the NDPS Act in the Konanakunte Police Station. (ANI)

