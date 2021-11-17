Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI): Bengaluru Kalasipalyam Police has seized a total of 401 Indian star tortoises and arrested the man who was trying to sell them illegally, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Bengaluru.

According to DCP, on the credible information received on Monday, Kalasipalya police took action and seized a total of 401 star tortoises. Of which twenty-one star tortoises were dead and twenty were in serious condition.

Also Read | Petrol Prices Cut by Rs 5, Diesel by Rs 4 Per Litre in Rajasthan After Ashok Gehlot Govt Reduces VAT on Fuel in State.

A total of 380 tortoises are alive, it added.

DCP further informed that a team from Bannergatta National park will treat the ill tortoise.

Also Read | CBI Raids 77 Locations, Detains 10 for Posting, Circulating Online Child Sexual Abuse Material.

A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, has been registered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)