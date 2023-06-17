Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Karnataka Police is going to launch sensitisation drives in Resident Welfare Associations and various neighbourhoods so that people are more sensitive to Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys from Assam and the North East, the police informed the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office which was, in turn, conveyed to the Assam Chief Minister's Office, sources said on Saturday.

The investigation was triggered after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted a media report about a delivery agent from Assam who was harassed and tortured by residents over false charges. Sarma also tagged the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office in his tweet asking the state government to take action.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Ask Malabar Hill Woman To Pay Rs 10 To Change Her Name on Goa Flight Ticket Online, Swindle Victim’s Account of Rs 1.84 Lakh in Eight Transactions.

"The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual," he wrote on Twitter.

Following the tweet, the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office got in touch with the Bengaluru police commissioner and asked them to report back immediately, sources said. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner reported to the Karnataka CMO within 12 hours, they added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits Ukhrul, No Casualty Reported.

The Karnataka CMO conveyed to its Assam counterpart that an enquiry has been initiated based on the harassment faced by the Zomato delivery agent. The Police is also looking into the possibility whether racial differences triggered the incident, it said.

The media report highlighted that the Zomato food delivery agent was beaten up by the occupants of an apartment in Electronics City for allegedly forcing an eight-year-old girl to go to the terrace. However, later it was found out, with the help of CCTV cameras that the girl had made a false claim. She had gone to the terrace alone and was playing there, it was revealed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)