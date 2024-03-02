Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa, met the victims of the Rameshwaram Cafe explosion at Vaidehi Hospital on Saturday.

The leaders visited the hospital to extend their support to the victims of the explosion that injured 10 people on Friday.

The teachers interacted with the injured, who were undergoing treatment. They asked assured support for the victims of the unfortunate incident.

On Friday evening, Joshi also visited the blast site, where he spoke to the media and expressed concern over the incident, condemning the explosion.

Notably, the Union Minister also demanded the transfer of the investigation to the NIA.

Taking a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state, Joshi said that if the state government had taken the Vidhana Soudha pro-Pakistan sloganeering incident seriously earlier, then the blast incident could have been averted.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency visited the explosion site in the Whitefield area.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, along with DGP Alok Mohan, also visited the Bengaluru explosion site for inspection.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that the Rameshwaram cafe blast is being investigated from all angles, adding that 7-8 teams have been formed to probe the incident.

Shivakumar also stated that a youth came and kept a small bag, which exploded after an hour. He has also asked the people of Bengaluru not to worry.

"It was a low-intensity blast. A youth came and kept a small bag, which exploded after an hour. About 10 people received injuries. 7-8 teams have been formed to probe the incident. We are looking from all angles. I ask every Bangalorean not to worry," he said.

A security guard working at the Rameshwaram Cafe who was present at the time of the incident said, "I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly, there was a loud sound, and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel.'

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. (ANI)

