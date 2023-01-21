Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21 (ANI): In yet another incident of road rage in less than a week, a woman dragged a man on her car's bonnet for three kilometers, following an argument, in Bengaluru's Jnana Bharathi Nagar area.

The incident reportedly took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati police station limits after a car driven by the accused woman collided with the man's car.

Videos of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Visuals show the man identified as Darshan clinging on to the bonnet of the car of the woman identified as Priyanka even as other commuters on the road kept shouting for her to stop the vehicle.

The incident took place on a busy thoroughfare with vehicles coming from the opposite side.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic west) Laxman B Nimbargi, an argument broke out between Priyanka and Darshan after their cars collided with each other.

"Near Ullal junction, there was an argument between drivers of two cars- a woman and man. The woman didn't stop the car and the man followed her in his car and stopped her car near Mangaluru college, his friends also reached and shouted at the woman," West Bengaluru DCP Laxman B Nimbargi said.

He further said that based on Darshan's statement, a case of rash driving was filed against Priyanka.

An FIR was registered against one Priyanka under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attempt top murder).

Another FIR was filed by Priyanka's husband against four people identified as Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan, and Vinay under 354 of the IPC for outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the police, the accused will be produced in court today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police registered a case against the person who allegedly dragged a 71-year-old man by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru.

The scooter rider allegedly hit a four-wheeler, and when questioned, the scooter rider tried to escape, and the four-wheeler driver got hold of the scooter.

The accused scooter rider, however, did not stop and the four-wheeler driver was seen dragging behind the scooter, the viral video showed. (ANI)

