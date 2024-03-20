Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): Voting for Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka will take place in two phases: on April 26 and May 7.

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 constituencies in Congress-ruled Karnataka. In this seat polling will be held in the first phase on April 26.

Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency comprises the following 8 Legislative Assembly segments: Govindraj Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Chickpet, Basavanagudi, Padmanabha Nagar, BTM Layout,Jayanagar and Bommanahalli.

Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy, is a probable Congress candidate and will take on BJP MP Tejaswi Surya from Bengaluru South constituency.

In the previous elections, BJP's Tejasvi Surya won the seat by securing 739,229 votes (62.2 per cent of votes) followed by Congress' BK Hariprasad--- 408,037 votes ( 34.3 per cent) and Uttama Prajaakeeya Party's Ahoratra Natesha Polepalli--6136 (0.5 per cent).

Speaking to ANI, Surya said, "The whole of the country is eagerly looking forward to vote for Prime Minister Narendra for a record third time. Bengaluru is no exception. Since yesterday, people have been continuously calling us and expressing their desire to vote on April 26. They are saying they can't wait until the 26. That is the eagerness and enthusiasm. I am confident that in all the three seats of Bengaluru city, the BJP will outperform its previous margins".

"And win all the three Lok Sabha seats with a historic margin this time," said the BJP MP.

In the 2014 general elections, the seat was won by BJP's Ananth Kumar by securing 6,33,816 of votes (56.88 per cent)

A BJP worker said, "BJP has been retaining the seat for the last eight years from Ananth Kumar to Tejaswi Surya. What I feel is that we will win the seat with more majority."

A first-time voter said, "For Lok Sabha constituency, I am voting for the first time. I have seen a lot of development done by our MP Tejaswi Surya. His main focus is on health, education and sports."

In 2019, the BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent. Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, while JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. (ANI)

