Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashok on Sunday accused the Congress government in the State of disregarding police instructions, leading to the stampede tragedy outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB cricket team's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were more focused on their political power struggle than ensuring public safety. "Had they acted responsibly, innocent students would not have lost their lives," he said.

Ashok claimed that the police had informed the government about the first fatality by noon, yet the RCB event continued despite eight children already being dead. "These leaders have hearts of stone," he charged.

Ashok alleged that the Vidhana Soudha police had written to the Chief Secretary on June 4, warning that the event was hastily organised and security arrangements were inadequate due to staff shortages. The police had even recommended cancelling the event.

"While the Speaker suspended 18 BJP MLAs citing rule violations, the government itself has broken the law," Ashok said.

Ashok also criticised the Chief Minister for claiming the event was not a government program despite official orders stating otherwise.

Ashok expressed outrage over the suspension of police officers managing traffic and station duties, while no action was taken against government officials.

He demanded a special legislative session to discuss the stampede and called for a High Court-monitored probe. "Three inquiries have been ordered, but which one is genuine?" he questioned.

Asserting that the government should own up to its failures, Ashok said, "If they are not guilty, they must provide Rs1 crore compensation to each victim's family." He also announced that BJP legislators would donate one month's salary to the affected families.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, Ashok said, "Winning trophies is not new, but no other state has seen such negligence for publicity."

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with opposition parties and civil society demanding accountability from the government. (ANI)

