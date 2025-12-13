Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bigg Boss 19 contestants reunited in Mumbai for the show's star-studded success party, celebrating the conclusion of another memorable season.

The evening saw former housemates relive their on-screen camaraderie, sharing laughter and bonding on the red carpet.

While Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna made a dashing entry at the success party with his wife, Akansha, while other contestants, including Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Shebaaz Badesha, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar, also joined the celebrations.

The party also saw the presence of Bigg Boss 19 finalists Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Last but not least, the superstar host, Salman Khan, also graced the party, instantly turning the occasion into a glittering celebration.

Khan was seen dressed casually in a black T-shirt paired with black trousers.

The celebrities looked glamorous, twinning in shades of white and black. Bigg Boss winner Gaurav Khanna chose a designer white blazer, which he paired with a white shirt and black pants, while first runner-up Farrhana was dressed in a stunning black-and-silver outfit.

Gaurav Khanna, who emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19 last Sunday, defeated Farrhana Bhatt to lift the coveted trophy.

Speaking to ANI shortly after his victory, Gaurav dedicated the win to his fans.

Dedicating the victory to his fans, Gaurav said, "I would like to dedicate this journey to my fans. It wouldn't have been possible without them. I would like to dedicate this journey to every normal person who goes to work in the morning and works hard. This is a victory of an ordinary person." Reflecting on his performance in the show, Gaurav shared how he wanted to win the show without indulging in violence or aggression, but by connecting with the audience. (ANI)

