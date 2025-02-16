Visual from platform number 14 - one of the platforms at New Delhi Railway Station, where a stampede broke out. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Congress party has criticised the NDA-led Central government, asking why there were no arrangements for crowd management and why more trains were not run.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence."

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress Party said, "The news of the death of many devotees going to Maha Kumbh at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely painful. The sympathies of the Congress family are with the bereaved families. In this hour of grief, may God give strength to the bereaved families and speedy recovery to the injured. Modi government should make arrangements to hand over the bodies of the deceased to their families and send them to their homes. All injured devotees should be given proper and better treatment. This tragic incident also raises some questions - If the government knew that Maha Kumbh was going on, then why were more trains not run during that time? Why were no arrangements made to control the crowd at the railway station? Who is responsible for this accident?"

Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X, "The news of many people dying in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. The videos coming from the station are extremely heartbreaking. The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth in the case of deaths at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely shameful and condemnable. We demand that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The injured should be provided with immediate medical treatment."

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged mismanagement. "The visuals that have come out are scary, and point to a massive calamity. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. This kind of a disaster taking place in the national capital, under the direct watch of the Central Government, shows the government is utterly incompetent and is only capable of PR, not actual management."

"Why were crowd control measures not in place? Why did the railways not run special trains when they knew this crowd was to be anticipated in light of the Mahakumbh?" Venugopal said in a post on X.

Leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that better arrangements in anticipation of Mahakumbh devotees boarding trains to Prayagraj could have prevented the stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

"Better arrangements could have been made for the huge crowd of devotees due to Kumbh so that such an unpleasant situation could have been avoided," Gehlot said in a post on X.

"I hope that strict action will be taken soon against those responsible for this incident and the Railway Ministry will also pay attention to ensure that such situations do not occur again," he added.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the incident.

"The news of the death of several people in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night is extremely sad. My deepest condolences go out to the families affected by this unfortunate incident," he said.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

At least 18 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede.

The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

Delays in train departures and the sale of around 1,500 general tickets exacerbated the situation and contributed to the overwhelming crowd.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

An eyewitness recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond control. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it was impossible to manage them.

"The crowd was beyond control; people were gathered at the foot over bridge... Such a huge crowd wasn't expected. I have never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station, even during festivals. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them," he said.

One of the victim's brothers, Sanjay, at LNJP hospital, who lost his sister in the stampede, said, "We were 12 people going to Mahakumbh. We hadn't even reached the platform but were at the stairs... My family, including my sister, got stuck in the crowd. We found her after half an hour, and by then, she was dead."

Another eyewitness described the chaos, stating that the crowd came from both sides after an announcement about a train platform change, leading to the stampede.

"There was no one to control the crowd... It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 would now arrive on platform number 16. So, the crowd came from both sides, and a stampede occurred... some people were taken to the hospital..." he said.

President Doupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured,"President Murmu wrote on X.

PM Modi's post on X read, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a post on X, Saxena said he has directed the chief secretary and the Delhi Police commissioner to address the situation. "My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy," the LG said, adding that he is constantly monitoring the situation.

He said the chief secretary has been asked to invoke disaster-management measures and deploy relief personnel. "All hospitals are in readiness to address related exigencies. Have instructed CS and CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures," Saxena said.

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who met the victims at LNJP hospital in the national capital posted on X, "The tragic death of devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and heartbreaking. Reached LNJP Hospital and met the bereaved families. Many people are also injured, whose treatment is going on. Two of our MLAs are present in the hospital to help the affected families. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give everyone the strength to bear this sorrow."

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed condolences in a post on X, saying, "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Police Commissioner have been ordered to provide all possible help to those affected.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Talked to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnav ji and other concerned officials regarding the accident at New Delhi Railway Station. Spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Delhi Police Commissioner and gave instructions to provide all possible help to everyone. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. The injured are being given every possible treatment. I wish them a speedy recovery." (ANI)

