By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has mooted holding elections to the Lok Sabha, assembly, and local/urban bodies simultaneously, the party's national general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Talking to ANI on Wednesday on the sidelines of the last day of the BJP's webinar 'One Nation One Election' hosted by party spokesperson Sambit Patra, BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav said that the idea of 'one nation one election' is "important for strengthing the democracy".

"Due to the model code of conduct in wake of the election, the governance and development works get affected. Because of 'one nation one election' the parties which form the governments will get time to work for the development for five years and the party leaders who will be in the power will implement the manifesto of the party," he said.

"NITI Aayog and President have also talked about this. The parliamentary committee has also submitted a report on this after consulting with political parties. We were talking about state and general election to be held together but it will be better if we hold all elections together from Parliament to Panchayat," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the idea of one election "will strengthen governance by not keeping governments perennially engaged in polls".

Eminent personalities like cardiac surgeon Dr Naresh Trehan and playback singer Kailash Kher also participated in the webinar. Kher also released an anthem in support of the 'one nation one election' campaign.

Acting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch for 'one nation one election', BJP tasked its leaders to conduct 25 webinars till December 30 on the same issue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)