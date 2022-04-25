New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday announced that Punjab would soon modernize the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of the Delhi model as promised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the people as another guarantee during the run-up to the assembly polls in the state.

Interacting with the media persons on the sidelines of his maiden visit to the state-of-the-art Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence here at Kalkaji, Mann called it a next-level in the education system.

"It is something which cannot be thought of by big schools has been implemented by government schools. Digital education is taking place. There is a collaboration with big companies. I've seen such schools in America-Canada but not in India," he said.

The Chief Minister said that it was more important to revamp the existing infrastructure in the core sectors of school education and health as these directly contribute towards the human resource development.

Sharing his first-hand impression of the government school, Mann said that he had a "mind blowing experience"

"I spoke with several students here, and where did they study earlier. They dropped out of big private schools to get enrolled here. They say that they have more facilities here. These students have new ideas..." he said.

He was highly impressed to see a classroom with paperless teaching where all the students were taking lessons on their laptops. Likewise, Mann also witnessed another classroom where all the students were engrossed in their studies while some expert was delivering an online lecture to them.

Mann said these ultra-modern teaching gadgets with advanced skills would also be replicated in the Punjab schools to provide quality education to the students in digital mode.

Showing deep concern over the trend of students going abroad for higher studies from Punjab, Mann said that he was confident that with the setting of such schools across the state this tendency amongst our youth would be considerably checked.

Emphasizing the need to make students job providers not seekers, the Punjab Chief Minister said that the Delhi model would be implemented in the letter and spirit which is instrumental in imparting both practical and theoretical education judiciously.

Replying to a query as to when Punjab would establish such schools, Mann said that the state has ample space in rural areas for constructing such schools. (ANI)

