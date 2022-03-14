New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday made light of the claims of the Opposition parties that the Aam Aadmi Party lacked the experience to govern the border state Punjab.

"We know how to run the administration. I have been a member of this (Lok Sabha) House for seven years. People have re-elected our government in Delhi. We have the experience," said Mann.

"Many veteran politicians have lost the elections, and new people have won. I am sure new ideas will come in the state. There will be out the box thinking in this government," he added.

Mann, MP from Sangrur constituency, will submit his resignation to Speaker Om Birla on Monday.

On his last day in the House as an MP, Mann told ANI, "I will miss this House. Punjab has given me a huge responsibility. I promise to the people of Sangrur that a bold voice for them will echo soon in this House."

Further, playing down suggestions of Opposition parties that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be the 'Super CM' of Punjab, Mann said we will take guidance from everywhere.

"We will take guidance from Delhi, and Delhi will also take guidance from Punjab. If something good is happening in other states, we will take guidance from there also," said Mann.

The AAP bagged a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

