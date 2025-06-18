Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Adil Azmi, an Officer on Special Duty (media) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has tendered his resignation citing family commitments, sources said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, his Senior Media Relations Manager Ayushi Saraswat has proceeded on a two-month sabbatical, they said.

In October 2024, Mann's officer on special duty Onkar Singh was removed, while his director of communications Navneet Wadhwa resigned later.

Earlier, his media relations director Baltej Pannu and social media director Manpreet Kaur had also resigned.

