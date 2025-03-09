Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that effective work is being done towards implementing the MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, which is yielding good results.

A press release mentioned that he directed the concerned departments to maintain mutual coordination and continuous monitoring for the implementation of the MoUs.

The press release added that Sharma reviewed the implementation of the MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.

He said that to make the state a 350 billion dollar economy, the state government is ensuring the implementation of the MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Many of the investors who have signed the MoUs have also started work on the ground.

Sharma said the state government is working with commitment to make Rajasthan the major industrial center of the country. In this sequence, he also directed RIICO to explore the possibility of land for a new industrial area in the state. The Chief Minister directed RIICO to work with the District Collectors to create a land bank.

Through this land bank, investors will easily be able to obtain information about land availability. He also directed the Chief Secretary to review the cases of land allotment regularly.

Sharma said that given the goal of Developed Rajasthan 2047, the development of every area of the state is very important. Therefore, from districts to villages, the progress of the schemes and policies of the state government, the budget for 2025-26 and the implementation of the Rising Rajasthan MoU should be reviewed intensively.

In this sequence, the Chief Minister will review the district administration's work through a video conference in the coming days.

In the meeting, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, the Tourism Department provided detailed information about the MoUs signed under the Rising Rajasthan Summit. In this episode, the Chief Minister will review the MoUs signed by the Urban Development, Housing, and Medical Education Departments in the upcoming review meeting.

In view of the upcoming summer season, the Chief Minister directed the officials of the Energy, Public Health, and Engineering Department to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply.

Sharma directed the officials of the Medical and Health Department to ensure necessary medical facilities, including the availability of medicines at all health centers, for effective prevention of seasonal diseases.

He said that senior officials of the department should also visit the districts regularly. Also, the officers should ensure prompt disposal of all the complaints related to the common man.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary Energy Alok, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Industries Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) Alok Gupta, along with Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments, were present. (ANI)

