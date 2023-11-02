Guwahati, Nov 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that both Bharat and Bhutan share a unique relationship which has strengthened with the passage of time.

Sarma said the people of Assam are eagerly looking forward to welcome King Jigme Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk on his first visit to the state on Friday.

"Bharat and Bhutan share a unique relationship which has strengthened with the passage of time. For centuries, knowledge and education have been central to this special bond", the chief minister posted on X.

Sarma also said, "tomorrow, we in Assam, eagerly look forward to welcome His Majesty, the King of Bhutan on his first official visit to our state".

This visit will further deepen the friendship between the two countries, the chief minister added.

Royal Bhutan Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel had called upon the chief minister ahead of the visit of Bhutan King to the state from November three.

The 43-year-old monarch of the neighbouring Himalayan Kingdom will be accompanied by Queen Jetsun Pema and their two sons on a private visit to the state.

On November three, the King and his family will visit the Kamakhya Hills atop the Nilachal Hills here, attend a cultural programme organised by the Assam government and a dinner hosted by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

On November four, they will visit Kaziranga National Park, famed for its one-horned rhino. The chief minister will host a dinner in their honour on Saturday.

The King and his family will return to Bhutan on November five.

