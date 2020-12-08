Itanagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Normal life remained largely unaffected in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday amid the nationwide shutdown, called by the agitating farmers' unions against the Centre's farm laws.

Private cars and public transport were seen on the roads as usual.

Also Read | Mizoram LADC Election Results 2020 Live Streaming on News18 Assam/Northeast: Watch Live Telecast of Counting of Votes For Lai Autonomous District Council Polls.

All the markets and business establishment remained open, while government and private offices, including banks, functioned normally.

However, long-distance vehicles stayed off the roads, police said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Put Under House Arrest by Delhi Police Since His Visit to Singhu Border, Tweets AAP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)