Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed a contract valued at Rs 3,172 crore with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) on Friday at AVNL Headquarters in Chennai.

According to an official statement, BEL, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, stated the project entails the supply and installation of an advanced, indigenously designed and developed Sighting and Fire Control System (FCS) for the upgrade of BMP 2/2K tanks of the Indian Army, along with a comprehensive engineering support package.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case: POCSO Court in Thane Sentences Man for 20 Years in Jail for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl.

"Additionally, BEL has secured other orders valued at Rs 481 crore following the last disclosure on May 22, 2024 which comprises doppler weather radar, classroom jammers, spares and services etc. With these, BEL has received accumulated orders totaling Rs 4,803 crore in the current financial year," it stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)