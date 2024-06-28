Thane, June 28: A special POCSO court in Thane has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a 9-year-old girl in 2017. Special POCSO Act court judge AD Harne, in his order of Wednesday, also fined Sashikant Rambhau Sonawane, a 37-year-old labourer from Dombivali, Rs 23,000. Sexual Harassment Case: Six Arrested in Connection With Gang Rape, Murder of Minor in Haridwar; Accused BJP Leader Still on Run.

On August 17, 2017, Sonawane had abducted the victim and raped her, said special public prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale. A case was registered at the time after her father saw wounds and scratches on the victim's body, Khandagale said. A total of five witnesses were examined in the case, she added.