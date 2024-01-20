Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): Congress claimed that the convoy of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was allegedly attacked by "goons" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam's Lakhimpur.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party will take "appropriate legal action" against the "BJP stooges".

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi, Wearing Rudraksha-Mala, Takes Holy Dip in 'Agni Theerth' Beach; Prays at Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram (Watch Videos).

"It (BJP) wants to subjugate their voices, thereby hijacking Democracy. Congress Party will not be cowed down by this tactic of attack and intimidation employed by the BJP Government in Assam, which is responsible for this. Congress party shall take appropriate legal action against these BJP stooges. Our fight and Shri @RahulGandhi's committment for People's NYAY is unstoppable," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

Condemning the incident, Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will not be "cowed down" by these attacks and "intimidation" by the BJP in Assam.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: BJP President JP Nadda Receives Ram Temple Invite, Says Will Visit After January 22.

"We strongly condemn the shameful attack on the #BharatJodoNyayYatra vehicles and tearing of Congress party's banners and posters by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam. In the last 10 years, BJP has attempted to trample and demolish every right and justice guaranteed by the Constitution to the people of India," he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the party will be registering two FIRs against the incident.

"This morning we have given two FIRs. One is on the vehicle that destroyed our posters and banners. We have recorded the video of the incident. The other one is on the person who beat up our truck driver and one of our helpers. We could not identify him as he wore a cloth on his face. The vehicle is at Lakhimpur," Borah said.

The party claimed that the miscreants tore posters and banners of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and vandalized vehicles.

"The convoy of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was attacked by BJP goons in Lakhimpur, Assam. BJP goons tore posters and banners of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and vandalized vehicles," the Congress said in a post on 'X' on Saturday along with a video of the incident.

The Congress claimed that this action shows that the BJP government is "nervous" and "scared" seeing the reception of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"This cowardly and shameful act shows that the BJP government is nervous and scared of the love and public support that 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is getting," the Congress said.

However, Congress said that they cannot stop the Yatra as it is the country's journey against injustice.

"But...The Modi government and the CM of Assam who follow its instructions should understand this very well - This is India's journey, a journey of justice against injustice. No power can stop the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The journey will continue..," the party said.

In another post, the Congress shared a video of two cars that were allegedly vandalised by BJP Yuva Morcha on Friday night.

"A brazen attack targeted Youth Congress vehicles during the ongoing Bharath Jodo Nyay Yatra. Last night, BJYM (BJP Yuva Morcha) orchestrated the vandalism of Youth Congress-affiliated vehicles. In response, Congress is planning to file a robust police complaint, urging swift action to apprehend the miscreants aligned with the BJP. The call for justice echoes loud and clear," the party posted on 'X'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)