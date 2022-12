New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume from Kashmere Gate in Delhi on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh the same afternoon through Loni in Ghaziabad.

AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said the yatra, which is currently on winter break, will resume from the Hanuman Mandir in Kashmere Gate at 10 am on January 3 and enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad at noon.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Steals 40 Specially Trained Messenger Pigeons From Kurla, Sells Them at Exorbitant Rates; Arrested.

It will make night halt in Mavikala in Baghpat.

The yatra will pass through Shamli in Uttar Pradesh on January 4 and enter Haryana though Sanauli in Panipat in the evening of January 5.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Taekwondo Coach Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Minor Girls in Perambalur.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will start its journey in Haryana on January 6 morning and remain in the state for six days before entering Punjab on January 12.

Gandhi will address a rally in Panipat on January 8, Ramesh said.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra, which has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break.

The marchers took the break after reaching the Red Fort in Delhi on December 24.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Kashmir early next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)