Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar will be celebrated across Uttar Pradesh with full state honours, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said the statement from CMO.

In line with the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the day will be observed as a public holiday.

Additionally, to prepare for the occasion, a special cleaning drive will take place on April 13, focusing on parks and monuments dedicated to Dr. Ambedkar.

On April 14, public representatives, intellectuals, and students from across the state are expected to gather for the tribute ceremony. Officers, employees, and local public representatives in all districts will offer flowers and garlands at the statues of Dr. Ambedkar as a mark of respect, added the statement.

The Chief Secretary has instructed all Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to ensure the active participation of local stakeholders in the commemoration.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London.

In 1956, he led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the town's main water tank. On September 25, 1932, Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya signed the Poona Pact. Under the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature instead of the 71 allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

