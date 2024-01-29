Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): A judicial magistrate court in Bhopal has imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each against three dog lovers for negligence and abusing the dog catching team.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankita Shrivastava penalised the three dog lovers Sweta Mishra, Ankit Mishra and Bindu under IPC sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal).

Also Read | Supreme Court Orders All Courts To Shun Practice of Mentioning Caste or Religion of Litigants in Cases.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADOP) Manoj Tripathi said, "A pet dog of Shweta Mishra and Ankit Mishra, residents of Lakshmi Complex Shahpura in Bhopal, bit Kiran Shivhare, Sonu Ahirwar and Santosh Yaduvanshi on December 25, 26, 27 last year respectively. After that the people of the colony called a team to catch the dog."

When the team reached to catch the dog on December 31 last year, Shweta Mishra, Ankit Mishra and Bindu abused the dog catching team. Following this a case was registered against them in Shahpura police station in the city, Tripathi said.

Also Read | Patna Road Accident: Four Dead As Speeding Truck Mows Them Down on Paliganj-Bihta Road.

"During the hearing on Monday, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankita Srivastava punished the three dog lovers Shweta, Ankit and Bindu with a fine of Rs 3000 each under IPC sections 294 and 289," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)