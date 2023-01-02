Bhopal, Jan 2 (PTI) In a first, a conference of ministers of water resources and related departments of various states will be held to chart out Water Vision 2047 in the Madhya Pradesh capital on January 5 and 6, Union minister Prahlad Patel said on Monday.

Ministers of all states will shed light on the challenges they face in connection with water and prepare a blueprint for the next 25 years. Besides, a road map to check the water woes of the country would be worked out, he added.

“For the first time in India, ministers of water resources, public health engineering, and irrigation of all states would meet for the all-India conference to be held in Bhopal on January 5 and 6 to chart out the Water Vision 2047,” the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti told reporters here.

He said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would attend the conference.

Patel said the main objective behind organising the conference was to receive inputs from states on the water vision 2047.

“As the water was a State subject, the conference will strive to build better coordination between the Centre and states,” he added.

