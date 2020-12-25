Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): A four-year-old girl child, who has recently returned here from the United Kingdom has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Swab samples of the child's parents have also been collected for the Covid-19 test.

Earlier on Thursday, a 24-year-old male who arrived in Bhubaneswar from the UK on December 18 tested positive for Covid-19. His swab sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he has been infected with the new mutant strain of Covid-19 defected in the UK.

As per the State Health and Family Welfare Department, as many as 62 persons have returned to Odisha from the UK since December 7 according to a list of returnees shared by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) with the state government.

Taking note of the information, the State Health Department on Thursday issued a surveillance advisory of persons returning from the United Kingdom to the state. (ANI)

