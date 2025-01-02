Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) Odisha Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday visited various places in the state capital to inspect the preparations for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held here from January 8.

The minister conducted a comprehensive inspection from Airport Chowk to Nandankanan and Janata Maidan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate DU's East Campus, West Campus at Dwarka and Other Projects in Delhi on January 3.

Mohapatra closely reviewed the city's sanitation, road conditions, and beautification efforts, emphasizing that no detail is too small.

During the field visit, he directed engineers to immediately address any potholes, uneven surfaces, or unkempt areas and ensure the city maintains its aesthetic appeal. He also instructed that trees and fences be painted to enhance the city's visual charm.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea 5G Launch Plans: Vi To Roll Out 5G Mobile Broadband Services in March 2025, May Offer Plans 15% Cheaper Than Jio and Airtel To Capture Market Share, Says Report.

Mohapatra has urged corporate entities, businesses, and residents to actively participate in the cleanliness drive by maintaining their premises. This collaborative effort is intended to reflect the city's hospitality and community spirit.

Teams from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), and other departments are working round the clock to ensure the city is ready to host this prestigious event.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience for our overseas guests. Bhubaneswar is not only a city of heritage and culture but also one of warmth and hospitality. I urge all stakeholders to contribute to presenting our city in its best light."

"Bhubaneswar is set to welcome the world with open arms, celebrating the spirit of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and the rich cultural heritage of Odisha," he said.

With more than 7,500 guests, the majority of them overseas Indians expected to attend, the Odisha government is working tirelessly to ensure a seamless and memorable experience for all participants, an official said.

Traditional Odisha wall paintings now adorn the streets, while roadsides and public areas have been meticulously cleaned and beautified. Both sides of the major roads in the capital city have been decked up with colourful lights.

Iron barricades have been put up on both sides of the roads leading to Janata Maidan, the venue where the mega event will be held.

Bhubaneswar is organising the flagship event for the first time for its 2025 edition. The city civic authority along with key departments of the state government has planned several events coinciding with the conclave such as Night Flea market, Adivasi fair and a food festival.

To provide a unique cultural experience, the city will host a food festival and tribal fair at the exhibition grounds, offering guests a taste of traditional Odia cuisine.

Additionally, special arrangements have been made to transport NRIs to Puri in newly introduced double-decker buses for a spiritual visit to the Jagannath temple, where they will enjoy Jagannath 'darshan' and partake in the temple's sacred offerings, the officials said.

As per schedule, the convention will kick off with the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on the second day. The convention will culminate with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards ceremony on the third day, which will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)