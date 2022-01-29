Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (PTI) The post of the mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was reserved for woman candidates as the Odisha government completed the delimitation and reservation process in three civic bodies in the state, officials said on Saturday.

The Housing and Urban Development Department issued notifications, listing reservation of seats and delimitation of wards in the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Hold His First Virtual Rally on January 31.

The posts of the mayor of BMC and Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) were reserved for women. The mayor post of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is unreserved, as per the notifications.

While the BMC has been divided into 67 wards, the CMC has 59 wards. There will be 42 wards in BeMC after the delimitation.

Also Read | SBI Withdraws Circular Calling Pregnant Women ‘Temporarily Unfit’ for Recruitment.

Thirty-eight wards of the BMC have been reserved for various categories, including women. In CMC, 33 wards have been reserved, while 23 seats of the BeMC have been reserved.

The completion of the delimitation and reservation process paves the way for elections. The civic bodies of the state are being run by officials since 2018 when the term of the previous boards expired.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)