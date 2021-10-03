Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) Railway Board chairperson Suneet Sharma on Sunday said Bhubaneswar station will be developed into a world-class facility.

A joint plan is being worked out with Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to make the project a success, he said.

Sharma is on a one-day visit to the Odisha state capital to review the ongoing projects of the region with East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials.

While inspecting the station, the Railway Board chairperson said that several facilities have been constructed and the primary focus is on the development of concourse, platform, lighting, waiting rooms, toilets, and elevators, an ECoR release said.

“Redevelopment plan for Bhubaneswar station has already been done. Action is being taken to complete the station redevelopment project work at the earliest. One platform and two additional lines will be added to this project,” Sharma said.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) will work out the Railway portion of the developmental work and the rest will be done by BDA, he said.

The Railway Board chairperson reviewed the ongoing projects of the ECoR with general manager Vidya Bhushan, senior officials, and divisional railway managers.

Sharma praised the ECoR for improved project monitoring system, consistency, and maintaining the top position among all loading zones of the Railways, the release said.

To improve the quality of service both in loading and in the passenger segment, Sharma said special attention should be given to safety, increasing line capacity through intermediate block signalling and automatic block signalling system, among others.

