Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 3 (ANI): Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Bhuj's Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum has been awarded the prestigious UNESCO Prix Versailles 2024 World Title for its exceptional interiors, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The award was received by Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) CEO Anupam Anand during a ceremony held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Chief Minister Patel extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Smritivan team for their remarkable achievement. Earlier this year, the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial Museum was also listed among the seven most beautiful museums in the world in the highly regarded Prix Versailles rankings.

Further cementing its status as a global cultural landmark, the museum's recognition with the Prix Versailles 2024 World Title highlights its architectural and design excellence. The Prix Versailles is an international award that honours outstanding achievements in architecture and design across diverse categories, including museums, airports, campuses, passenger stations, sports facilities, emporiums, hotels, and restaurants.

The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial was envisioned by PM Modi to commemorate the lives lost during the devastating earthquake that struck Kutch on January 26, 2001. It was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 28, 2022.

The memorial's design integrates seamlessly with Bhujiyo Dungar (hill/mountain) and features immersive galleries aimed at educating visitors on disaster preparedness and resilience. Its unique concept and architectural brilliance have garnered international acclaim, bringing pride to both Gujarat and India.

Developed by the GSDMA with administrative support from the Kutch Collectorate, Smritivan stands as a symbol of Kutch's resilience in the face of adversity. It tells a powerful story of overcoming tragedy, rebuilding, and transforming challenges into opportunities. The site serves as a living testament to the indomitable spirit of the region.

Spread across 470 acres on Bhujiyo Hill in Bhuj, the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of holistic development. It includes the world's largest Miyawaki forest, featuring 300,000 trees, and a plaque bearing the names of 12,932 earthquake victims. Additionally, the area houses 50 check dams, which underscore the community's focus on sustainability and water conservation.

Key features of the memorial include a sun point, an 8 km pathway, a 1.2 km internal road, a 1 MW solar power plant, parking facilities for 3,000 visitors, and a restored 300-year-old fort. The museum itself, spanning 11,500 square metres, is a dedicated space for preserving the history and legacy of the earthquake.

A specially designed theatre simulates the 2001 earthquake experience through vibrations, sound, and light. Its immersive 360-degree projection allows visitors to feel the intensity of the disaster firsthand, making the museum a must-visit destination for those interested in Kutch's rich history and remarkable resilience. (ANI)

