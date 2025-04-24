The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for parts of Central and North India today, April 24, as temperatures soar to dangerous levels. Nagpur will experience extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, while Delhi and Hyderabad are expected to see highs of 41 degrees Celsius. Mumbai will stay warm, with a high of 34 degrees Celsius, while Chennai will have partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru is expected to be clear with a high of 35 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will also experience clear skies and temperatures reaching a peak of 37 degrees Celsius. Shimla, offering a cooler escape, will see pleasant weather with a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius. IMD advises residents in heat-affected areas, particularly in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, to take precautions and stay hydrated as the heatwave intensifies. Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Issues Heat Wave Warning, Check List of States Where Temperatures Likely To Rise.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 24

Nagpur Weather Today, April 24

Delhi Weather Today, April 24

Chennai Weather Today, April 24

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 24

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 24

Kolkata Weather Today, April 24

Shimla Weather Today, April 24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)